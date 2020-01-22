Global  

Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson power India A to 5-wicket win over New Zealand A

Zee News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The in-form Prithvi Shaw flourished yet again as India A notched up a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand A in the first unofficial One Day International (ODI) in  Lincoln on Wednesday. A day after being picked as the injured Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in India's ODI squad for the assignment against New Zealand's senior team, the 20-year-old Prithvi Shaw smashed 48 off 35 balls to lay the foundation for the visiting team's chase.
