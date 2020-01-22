Global  

Grealish committed to Aston Villa for the rest of the season

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Jack Grealish has informed Aston Villa he won’t be leaving the club this month, as reported by Mirror. The attacking midfielder, capable of playing as a winger too, has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent months along with Leicester City’s James Maddison, with the Red Devils at younger British players as their preferred […]

