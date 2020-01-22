Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Premier League is better' - Nottingham Forest fans make this transfer demand

Nottingham Post Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest transfer news | Matty Cash has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan with Premier League pair West Ham and Southampton also said to be keen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer round-up: Young set for Inter Milan switch [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Young set for Inter Milan switch

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Ashley Young looks destined for a move to Serie A from Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Poch: I'm better for Premier League experience [Video]Poch: I'm better for Premier League experience

Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino says he has developed as a coach after almost seven years managing in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League striker turns down Nottingham Forest move - report

Premier League striker turns down Nottingham Forest move - reportReds boss Sabri Lamouchi is looking to bolster his attacking options during the January transfer window
Nottingham Post

Nottingham Forest fans send transfer message to AC Milan after Matty Cash rumour

Nottingham Forest fans send transfer message to AC Milan after Matty Cash rumourNottingham Forest transfer news and rumours | The versatile Reds star has been linked with a surprise move to the Serie A giants
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'Premier #League is better' - Nottingham Forest fans make this transfer demand - Nottinghamshire Live #NFFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/2Iq5JH6M0s 43 minutes ago

NottmForestNews

Nottm Forest news 'Premier League is better' - Nottingham Forest fans make this transfer demand (Nottinghamshire Live) https://t.co/RWQMfgVk6t 55 minutes ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'Premier League is better' - Nottingham Forest fans make this transfer demand https://t.co/SzcRTowO8d 1 hour ago

mattiniowa

Matt Jensen Sheffield Wednesday & Nottingham Forest are better names than their level of soccer suggest. Hopefully one day they… https://t.co/jeXxZZMY1y 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.