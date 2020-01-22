Global  

Erling Haaland Nails a Hat-Trick on Club Debut as Borussia Dortmund Make a Fantastic Comeback Away to Augsburg (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund came back from 3-1 down to beat Augsburg away by 3-5 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. It was truly a thrilling game with a number of great goals on both sides, including a hat-trick from Dortmund’s new star Erling Haaland. Enjoy. Augsburg vs Dortmund: More than just a Haaland hat-trick. Watch all the […]

The post Erling Haaland Nails a Hat-Trick on Club Debut as Borussia Dortmund Make a Fantastic Comeback Away to Augsburg (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
