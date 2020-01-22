Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Perry Groves slams Frank Lampard’s ‘terrible’ team after home draw with ten-man Gunners
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Perry Groves believes Chelsea have bigger problems than Arsenal after a ‘terrible’ performance against the ten-man Gunners at Stamford Bridge. The Blues boasted a numerical advantage from the 26th minute onwards, as their former defender David Luiz was sent off for the visitors. But Frank Lampard’s team could not make it count, as they twice […]
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard lamented his side's inability to take a series of crucial opportunities against 10-man Arsenal. “At that point when you go 2-1 up, you’ve got to get the basics right," Lampard said. Meanwhile Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy with the way his side performed.
Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico..
Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can cope without Tammy Abraham after the England striker suffered an ankle injury scare in the 2-2 draw with ten-man Arsenal.... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star •Football.london