Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Perry Groves slams Frank Lampard’s ‘terrible’ team after home draw with ten-man Gunners

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Perry Groves believes Chelsea have bigger problems than Arsenal after a ‘terrible’ performance against the ten-man Gunners at Stamford Bridge. The Blues boasted a numerical advantage from the 26th minute onwards, as their former defender David Luiz was sent off for the visitors. But Frank Lampard’s team could not make it count, as they twice […]
News video: Frank Lampard rues missed opportunities against 10-man Arsenal

Frank Lampard rues missed opportunities against 10-man Arsenal 00:51

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard lamented his side's inability to take a series of crucial opportunities against 10-man Arsenal. “At that point when you go 2-1 up, you’ve got to get the basics right," Lampard said. Meanwhile Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy with the way his side performed.

Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani [Video]Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani

Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico..

Frank Lampard On Life On The Touchline [Video]Frank Lampard On Life On The Touchline

Frank Lampard talks to Soccer Saturday on life in the spotlight as Chelsea's Head Coach, and how he aims to close the gap on the league's front runners.

Lampard disappointed after draw against Arsenal

London [UK], Jan 22 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that his club did not do the basics right which lead to a draw against Arsenal despite having a...
Sify Also reported by •Daily Star

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives surprising transfer update on striker search and ‘hopes’ Tammy Abraham injury is not serious

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can cope without Tammy Abraham after the England striker suffered an ankle injury scare in the 2-2 draw with ten-man Arsenal....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.london

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague #TheSportsBar Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Perry Groves slams Frank Lampard’s ‘terrible’ team afte… https://t.co/N64gtQByOA 20 minutes ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Perry Groves believes Chelsea have bigger problems than Arsenal after a 'terrible' performance against the ten-man… https://t.co/l0Ipof18TQ 24 minutes ago

piesie_mcboafo

#Piesie77_Mancunian 🇬🇭☆🇩🇪 RT @talkSPORT: “Chelsea were terrible!” 😡 “I’ve seen Chelsea at home 3-4 times this season, they haven’t played well.” “They were poor in… 5 hours ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT “Chelsea were terrible!” 😡 “I’ve seen Chelsea at home 3-4 times this season, they haven’t played well.” “They wer… https://t.co/bAb9RuLh72 12 hours ago

Fivadm_

Adam⚠️ RT @talkSPORT: “We’ve got to mention Martinelli!” “To show that coolness when you’ve run from virtually the edge of your own box.” “For a… 12 hours ago

