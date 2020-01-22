Global  

Tennys is back! Sandgren downs eighth seed Berrettini in five sets

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
For the second time in three years, Tennys Sandgren defied his lowly ranking to send a top 10 seed out of the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday when he outslugged Matteo Berrettini 7-6(7) 6-4 4-6 2-6 7-5.
Sport24.co.za | Sandgren stuns Berrettini to claim biggest scalp of Australian Open

Tennys Sandgren has sent eighth seed Matteo Berrettini packing from the Australian Open.
News24

Sport24.co.za | Sandgren upsets Fognini to make Open last eight

Tennys Sandgren stunned 12th seed Fabio Fognini over four intense sets to roar into his second Australian Open quarter-final in three years Sunday.
News24

