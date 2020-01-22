Tennys is back! Sandgren downs eighth seed Berrettini in five sets

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

For the second time in three years, Tennys Sandgren defied his lowly ranking to send a top 10 seed out of the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday when he outslugged Matteo Berrettini 7-6(7) 6-4 4-6 2-6 7-5. 👓 View full article

