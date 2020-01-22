Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tata Altroz launched, price starts at Rs 5.29 lakh

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the premium hatchback Altroz in five trim at an introductory price starting from Rs 5.29 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel version.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CNNnews18

News18 #NewsAlert – Tata Motors has launched the Altroz premium hatchback with a starting price of ₹5.29 lakh. Watch… https://t.co/UgqpjsCYWu 2 hours ago

ShoebKalania

Shoeb Kalania RT @autobics: Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback launched in India; Priced from INR 5.29 Lakh Know More >>> https://t.co/Hu6xnNjPMw #Autobics… 2 hours ago

0786Sartaj

Sartaj Saifi RT @timesofindia: Tata Altroz launched, price starts at Rs 5.29 lakh https://t.co/s7qkUJlzGw via @TOIBusiness 4 hours ago

Balacha54900887

Balachandran V Tata Altroz launched, price starts at Rs 5.29 lakh https://t.co/8o9tc0bA9g via @TOIBusiness 4 hours ago

thrust_zone

Thrust Zone Altroz makes a debut with a huge bang and VFM pricing! @TataMotors @TataAltroz https://t.co/avNvNjFCWG 4 hours ago

autobics

Autobics Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback launched in India; Priced from INR 5.29 Lakh Know More >>> https://t.co/Hu6xnNjPMw… https://t.co/injpu4Nu83 4 hours ago

MdAftab95059962

Md Aftab Alam RT @carandbike: The @TataMotors #Altroz will be launched in India today. Here are the expected prices. https://t.co/4yov6uk3d3 4 hours ago

shubham_jain999

IMShubham RT @carandbike: The @TataMotors #Altroz sedan has finally been launched in India. Here's how it takes on the rivals in terms of pricing. ht… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.