Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Scott Banks' first words after becoming Crystal Palace's second January transfer window signing

Football.london Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Scott Banks' first words after becoming Crystal Palace's second January transfer window signingCrystal Palace have completed the signing of Scotland U19 international Scott Banks, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Eagles
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klimala arrives in Glasgow to sign for Celtic [Video]Klimala arrives in Glasgow to sign for Celtic

Poland U21 international striker Patryk Klimala touches down at Glasgow Airport as he prepares to become Celtic’s first signing of the January Transfer Window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace news: January transfer blow, Hodgson's 'model professional', Middlesbrough boost

Crystal Palace news: January transfer blow, Hodgson's 'model professional', Middlesbrough boostCrystal Palace are preparing for a clash with second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League, after drawing 1-1 with Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Saturday
Football.london

Benfica star Jota linked with Nottingham Forest move as Sabri Lamouchi talks incomings and outgoings

Benfica star Jota linked with Nottingham Forest move as Sabri Lamouchi talks incomings and outgoingsWe're over halfway through the January transfer window and Forest are yet to make their first signing despite plenty of speculation
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

UbikWintermute

DrunkenDruken RT @AdvertiserCPFC: Scott Banks is a happy man to have joined Crystal Palace https://t.co/ZN8bDZSZxl 54 minutes ago

AdvertiserCPFC

Crystal Palace FC News Scott Banks is a happy man to have joined Crystal Palace https://t.co/ZN8bDZSZxl 55 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Scott Banks' first words after becoming Crystal Palace's second January transfer window signing: https://t.co/ZprR9cdfcz 4 hours ago

AdvertiserCPFC

Crystal Palace FC News Scott Banks has described it as a 'no brainer' to join Crystal Palace https://t.co/ZN8bE0aAoT 5 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Scott #Banks' first words after becoming Crystal Palace's second January transfer window signing -… https://t.co/8NA0Nyjr2u 6 hours ago

Johncpfc68

John RT @AdvertiserCPFC: Crystal Palace have completed their second signing of the January transfer window https://t.co/ZN8bDZSZxl 6 hours ago

Johncpfc68

John RT @rob_warlow: Here's what the new boy has had to say about joining Crystal Palace https://t.co/yGumcjaAut 6 hours ago

rob_warlow

Robert Warlow Here's what the new boy has had to say about joining Crystal Palace https://t.co/yGumcjaAut 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.