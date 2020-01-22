DrunkenDruken RT @AdvertiserCPFC: Scott Banks is a happy man to have joined Crystal Palace https://t.co/ZN8bDZSZxl 54 minutes ago

Crystal Palace FC News Scott Banks is a happy man to have joined Crystal Palace https://t.co/ZN8bDZSZxl 55 minutes ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Scott Banks' first words after becoming Crystal Palace's second January transfer window signing: https://t.co/ZprR9cdfcz 4 hours ago

Crystal Palace FC News Scott Banks has described it as a 'no brainer' to join Crystal Palace https://t.co/ZN8bE0aAoT 5 hours ago

90 Minutes Football News Scott #Banks' first words after becoming Crystal Palace's second January transfer window signing -… https://t.co/8NA0Nyjr2u 6 hours ago

John RT @AdvertiserCPFC: Crystal Palace have completed their second signing of the January transfer window https://t.co/ZN8bDZSZxl 6 hours ago

John RT @rob_warlow: Here's what the new boy has had to say about joining Crystal Palace https://t.co/yGumcjaAut 6 hours ago