Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aymeric Laporte aiming to heap misery on Man Utd after returning to Man City team

Daily Star Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Aymeric Laporte aiming to heap misery on Man Utd after returning to Man City teamLaporte finally returned from injury and has already turned up the heat on City's rivals Manchester United ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: When it comes to entertainment, die-hard Chiefs fans know how it's done

When it comes to entertainment, die-hard Chiefs fans know how it's done 02:08

 Some die hard Chiefs fans show us their decked-out man caves honoring the team.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues [Video]Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues

Manager Pep Guardiola unsure of Aymeric Laport's clearance to play or Leroy Sane's future as Manchester City transfer speculation continues

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published

Pep: Laporte closing in on City return [Video]Pep: Laporte closing in on City return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Aymeric Laporte is a week to 10 days away from returning to first-team training.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oleksandr Zinchenko explains importance of Aymeric Laporte to Man City team

Oleksandr Zinchenko explains importance of Aymeric Laporte to Man City teamManchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has lauded team-mate Aymeric Laporte after his long-awaited return from injury
Daily Star

Man City centre-back Laporte returns from knee injury to start

Aymeric Laporte was named in the starting line-up for Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Tuesday, completing his return from a knee...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.