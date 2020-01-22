Global  

Barcelona in Rodrigo Moreno discussions

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Barcelona have started negotiating with Valencia over the possibility of signing Rodrigo Moreno on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sport. The striker joined Valencia back in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of €30 million, and since then he has had 96 goal involvements (56 goals, 40 assists) in […]

The post Barcelona in Rodrigo Moreno discussions appeared first on Soccer News.
