Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dortmund name Jadon Sancho exit date as mammoth price tag is set

Team Talk Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The future of Jadon Sancho is once again under the spotlight with Dortmund now reportedly willing to let him move on.

The post Dortmund name Jadon Sancho exit date as mammoth price tag is set appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Have Liverpool BEAT Manchester United To £100m Jadon Sancho Transfer?! | Transfer Talk [Video]Have Liverpool BEAT Manchester United To £100m Jadon Sancho Transfer?! | Transfer Talk

The race for Jadon Sancho continues, will Liverpool beat rivals Manchester United and Chelsea to it? Where would he fit in best?

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 09:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho beats Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to double figures in goals and assists this season

Jadon Sancho became the first player across Europe’s top five leagues to reach double figures for both goals and assists this season. The 19-year-old continues...
talkSPORT

Liverpool fans convinced of Jadon Sancho transfer after his Sadio Mane Twitter activity

Liverpool fans convinced of Jadon Sancho transfer after his Sadio Mane Twitter activitySome Liverpool fans are confident Jadon Sancho’s latest Twitter activity means the Borussia Dortmund ace could be on his way to Anfield
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.