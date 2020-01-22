Global  

Canadian Milos Raonic advances to 3rd round at Australian Open

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Milos Raonic is heading to the third round at the Australian Open, keeping Canada's hopes alive in singles at the season's first Grand Slam.
Raonic finishes off final game of rain-delayed victory in 1st round of Australian Open

Canada's Milos Raonic won his first match since October on Tuesday, finishing off a suspended opening-round contest at the Australian Open.
CBC.ca


