Kiki Bertens column: 'Idol' Clijsters' comeback was a complete surprise

BBC Sport Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
In her BBC Sport column, Kiki Bertens looks forward to the return of her 'idol', the need for more aggression in her game and the difficulty in not talking shop over dinner.
