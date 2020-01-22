Global  

Mock images of what the 2020 NFL Draft could look like in Las Vegas.

Daily Star Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
What the 2020 NFL draft stages could look like during the Las Vegas event in April.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL Draft 2020 approved

NFL Draft 2020 approved 02:46

 Clark County commissioners approved the plans for the 2020 NFL Draft to be held in Las Vegas during a meeting on Tuesday,

NFL plans to have draft prospects arrive by boat to red carpet at Las Vegas' Bellagio fountains

NFL executives laid out ambitious plans Tuesday in preparation of the 2020 NFL draft, which will be April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
USATODAY.com

Another big show in Las Vegas: NFL details draft plans

Here comes another big show to Las Vegas. The NFL on Tuesday detailed its draft plans for April 23-25 on the city’s glittering Strip. The league knows it has a...
Seattle Times

