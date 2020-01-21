Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The five wins that define Danny Garcia's career

ESPN Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
As Danny Garcia prepares to face Ivan Redkach on Saturday, let's take a look back at some of Garcia's best victories.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JimiDeMarino

Jimi DeMarino RT @StevESPNKim: My latest for @espn.... #boxing The five wins that define Danny Garcia's career https://t.co/BLf9HW5N1m 8 hours ago

JLREISS2

J L REISS The five wins that define Danny Garcia's career https://t.co/C2yqdf4iKx 1 day ago

OREGONDUCKSGO

Go Ducks Go! #GoDucks https://t.co/eJZkjkcpsX The five wins that define Danny Garcia's career https://t.co/jDKcYJ3sZJ 3 days ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ The five wins that define Danny Garcia’s career https://t.co/Wq4DVSnHPu https://t.co/5lKQaYLvjG 3 days ago

marvgee

Marvin Wesby The five wins that define Danny Garcia's career https://t.co/cKq4pP99UT via @ESPN App https://t.co/dgm1AFc6VJ 3 days ago

CLOUTMediaGroup

CLOUT CHASERS MEDIA The five wins that define Danny Garcia’s career https://t.co/0UiGqaso4Y https://t.co/mx1pV1lso6 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.