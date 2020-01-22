Who is Nuno da Costa? Nottingham Forest linked with €2.5m move for striker

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Nottingham Forest transfer news | Strasbourg striker linked with transfer to City Ground this month with Forest said to be interested in doing a deal for the 28-year-old. Nottingham Forest transfer news | Strasbourg striker linked with transfer to City Ground this month with Forest said to be interested in doing a deal for the 28-year-old. 👓 View full article

