Nike Vaporfly runners eye peak form at Dubai Marathon

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Athletes wearing the controversial Nike Vaporfly shoes have backed themselves to set fast times at the Dubai Marathon this Friday as they make their case for Olympic selection.
News video: 11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes

11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes 01:11

 Questions arise over whether Nike’s high performance running shoes are taking the athlete out of athletics. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

One-year-old boy participates as youngest runner at Dubai Marathon [Video]One-year-old boy participates as youngest runner at Dubai Marathon

The famed Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon played host to a remarkable participant who attempted and successfully completed the race, aged only one. The event took place on January 24 in Dubai,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

'They're fast.' Too fast? A runner's Nike problem [Video]'They're fast.' Too fast? A runner's Nike problem

Holly Grundon "smashed" her own record after she ran a marathon in Nike's Vaporfly running shoes. Its controversial tech is a headache for pro and amateur athletes alike.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published


Bikila, Debele triumph as Ethiopians dominate Dubai Marathon

Olika Adugna Bikila won the men's Dubai Marathon on Friday ahead of Kenyan Eric Kiprono Kiptanui and Ethiopian compatriot Tsedat Abeje Ayana as the top 11...
Reuters

