Nike Vaporfly runners eye peak form at Dubai Marathon

Athletes wearing the controversial Nike Vaporfly shoes have backed themselves to set fast times at the Dubai Marathon this Friday as they make their case for Olympic selection.



Recent related videos from verified sources One-year-old boy participates as youngest runner at Dubai Marathon The famed Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon played host to a remarkable participant who attempted and successfully completed the race, aged only one. The event took place on January 24 in Dubai,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:46Published 1 day ago 'They're fast.' Too fast? A runner's Nike problem Holly Grundon "smashed" her own record after she ran a marathon in Nike's Vaporfly running shoes. Its controversial tech is a headache for pro and amateur athletes alike. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bikila, Debele triumph as Ethiopians dominate Dubai Marathon Olika Adugna Bikila won the men's Dubai Marathon on Friday ahead of Kenyan Eric Kiprono Kiptanui and Ethiopian compatriot Tsedat Abeje Ayana as the top 11...

Reuters 5 days ago



Bikila and Debele triumph as Ethiopians dominate Dubai Marathon Olika Adugna Bikila won the men's Dubai Marathon on Friday ahead of Kenyan Eric Kiprono Kiptanui and Ethiopian compatriot Tsedat Abeje Ayana, as the top 11...

Reuters 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this