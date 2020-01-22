Global  

Nick Wright: Zion Williamson will lead the Pelicans to the playoffs this season

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Nick Wright: Zion Williamson will lead the Pelicans to the playoffs this seasonZion Williamson will make his regular season debut with the New Orleans Pelicans after a knee injury kept him on the sidelines. Nick Wright and Chris Canty predict that Zion's return could mean a playoff run for the Pelican team, who's not out of the running for the final playoff spot in the Western conference.
