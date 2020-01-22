Global  

NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition 2020: Date, how to watch, rosters for all-star skills event for AFC and NFC

CBS Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The viewing details you need to know for the Pro Bowl skills competition are right here
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: WJZ With Fans & Players In Orlando Gearing Up For Pro Bowl

WJZ With Fans & Players In Orlando Gearing Up For Pro Bowl 00:31

 WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano is down in Florida as 12 Ravens players get ready for the Pro Bowl Sunday. John Harbaugh is also coaching the AFC team.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A.J. Green helps feed those in need [Video]A.J. Green helps feed those in need

While volunteering at Freestore Foodbank on Thursday, Cincinnati Bengal A.J. Green shares his hopes for the Pro Bowl, the NFL Draft and the 2020 season with WCPO's Keenan Singleton.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:40Published

NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade [Video]NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade

NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade. 2008 was the last time he was not picked for the game. That year, the three-time NFL MVP missed the season due to a leg injury. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Broncos’ Von Miller to take part in Pro Bowl skills showdown

Broncos linebacker Von Miller will have more on his plate during Pro Bowl week.
Denver Post Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Titans quarterback Tannehill named a Pro Bowl replacement

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Monday as one of five replacements for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.
Reuters

