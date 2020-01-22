NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition 2020: Date, how to watch, rosters for all-star skills event for AFC and NFC

While volunteering at Freestore Foodbank on Thursday, Cincinnati Bengal A.J. Green shares his hopes for the Pro Bowl, the NFL Draft and the 2020 season with WCPO's Keenan Singleton.

