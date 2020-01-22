Global  

Playing Copa del Rey clash won´t be punishment for Joao Felix – Simeone

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Diego Simeone insists Joao Felix should not take it as a punishment if he is selected to face third-tier side Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Joao Felix, 20, joined Atletico for €126million in pre-season as the club looked to fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona. But the […]

