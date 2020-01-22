Global  

Coady can't wait to face Liverpool

Express and Star Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Skipper Conor Coady cannot wait to take on his ‘fantastic’ former club as Wolves look to become the first side to beat Liverpool this season.
News video: Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United

Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United 00:50

 Klopp says Liverpool fans can sing whatever they want, while Solskjaer reveals Rashford suffered a stress fracture in his back against Wolves.

