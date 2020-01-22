Stoke City's double punishment as West Brom star is banned for Joe Allen elbow

Stoke City news | Matheus Pereira's swing on Joe Allen's chin was apparently not seen by referee Tim Robinson.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Three-match ban heading his way' - Should Matheus Pereira have been sent off for West Brom v Stoke? West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City | Flash point late on in first half when Pereira caught Joe Allen with an elbow - but referee didn't give a foul

The Sentinel Stoke 1 week ago



The Stoke City news that gives hope ahead of West Bromwich Albion According to expected goals, West Brom should be behind Stoke in the table. The reality couldn't be further away from that.

The Sentinel Stoke 1 week ago





Tweets about this