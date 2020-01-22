Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | Warriors,Cobras level pegging going into final day

News24 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Gihahn Cloete struck 91 for the Warriors as they hit back on the penultimate day of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Cape Cobras,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | De Zorzi double ton helps Titans secure a draw against Cobras

A career-best double hundred by Tony de Zorzi helped the Titans thwart the Cape Cobras and salvage a final day draw from their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

remu10

sidi diallo New post (https://t.co/kEE8DWq2xb | Warriors,Cobras level pegging going into final day) has been published on Make… https://t.co/NW7iO6eZfg 4 hours ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Warriors,Cobras level pegging going into final day https://t.co/17Dlwne28L #cricketthingsSA 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.