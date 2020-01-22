Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training

ESPN Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
MLB will use a "camera-based system" to call balls and strikes during spring training games that will be "more accurate than a human being standing there," commissioner Rob Manfred said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twins Spring Training Single-Game Tickets On Sale [Video]Twins Spring Training Single-Game Tickets On Sale

After a snowy Thanksgiving holiday, it’s feeling like winter in Minnesota. But for Twins fans, there’s a reason to think of spring. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MLB to test but not use computer umps at spring training

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will test computer plate umpires during spring training but will not use the system for decisions in any exhibition...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

USN1337

UnitedSportsNation🏆 MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/Q9csosNUqJ https://t.co/qL6WTHOkBu 2 hours ago

LadyCorky

Courtney Clark I may stop watching baseball MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/XTE4JVWnJf via @ESPN… https://t.co/dCeTcAoTsj 3 hours ago

Justin_Sievert

Justin Sievert MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/GD4oMhmWhr via @espn 3 hours ago

AllSportss33

All Sports MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/UuFzlwgfgx 3 hours ago

NdnUma

UMA-NDN Coming this upcoming spring training for some games, not all. I can't wait to see how this is going to work in MLB!… https://t.co/pnyiDJLaiL 3 hours ago

Chris_Lomas_

Chris Lomas MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/xwuMnI48n5 Might have to start using metal detectors on players as well. 3 hours ago

mchastain81

Mary Elizabeth MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/2AnIX01FXc 3 hours ago

PabloEFlores8

Pablo Flores MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/yprepngSEL 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.