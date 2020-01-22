UnitedSportsNation🏆 MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/Q9csosNUqJ https://t.co/qL6WTHOkBu 2 hours ago Courtney Clark I may stop watching baseball MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/XTE4JVWnJf via @ESPN… https://t.co/dCeTcAoTsj 3 hours ago Justin Sievert MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/GD4oMhmWhr via @espn 3 hours ago All Sports MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/UuFzlwgfgx 3 hours ago UMA-NDN Coming this upcoming spring training for some games, not all. I can't wait to see how this is going to work in MLB!… https://t.co/pnyiDJLaiL 3 hours ago Chris Lomas MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/xwuMnI48n5 Might have to start using metal detectors on players as well. 3 hours ago Mary Elizabeth MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/2AnIX01FXc 3 hours ago Pablo Flores MLB 'robot umps' to call pitches in spring training https://t.co/yprepngSEL 3 hours ago