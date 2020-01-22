Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer verdict delivered by agent Jorge Mendes

Daily Star Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer verdict delivered by agent Jorge MendesManchester United are still chasing the signing of Bruno Fernandes - but super-agent Jorge Mendes has provided a worrying update on negotations
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Mendes unsure on Fernandes to Man Utd

Mendes unsure on Fernandes to Man Utd 00:23

 Super-agent Jorge Mendes tells Sky Sports News he does not know if Manchester United will sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this month

Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes latest: Agent casts doubt on Man United move, Spurs' stance on transfer

The latest transfer news on Bruno Fernandes' January move to Manchester United, with Jorge Mendes casting doubt on whether a deal can be done before deadline day
Football.london

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer could be completed 'this week' - but there is a snag

Bruno Fernandes remains the biggest transfer target at Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made him a priority but Jorge Mendes has muddled the deal
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.