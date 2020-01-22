Global  

Lee Bowyer pens new three-year contract extension at Championship side Charlton

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Lee Bowyer has signed a new three-year deal at Charlton, keeping him at the club until at least 2023. Bowyer, 43, first took over as caretaker manager in March 2018 before being promoted as the club’s permanent boss in September that year. The former Addicks midfielder, who has had several big-money offers to leave the […]
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer agrees three-year contract extension with new owners

Bowyer's previous deal, agreed with former owner Roland Duchatelet, was due to run out this summer
Three changes, Hemed starts: Predicted Charlton XI to face Fulham - opinion

Lee Bowyer has some decisions to make ahead of Charlton Athletic's Championship match against Fulham.
