Akhtar takes dig at Sehwag, says has more money than Indian star's hair on head

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Taking a dig at Virender Sehwag, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday said that he has more money than the swashbuckling Indian star's hair on his head.
Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes worth much more money, says Sporting coach

Sporting CP head coach Silas said the “extraordinary” Bruno Fernandes is worth a lot more money that what is being reported amid growing links to Manchester...
SoccerNews.com

Have more money than your hair on head: Akhtar tells Sehwag

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Shoaib Akhtar has dismissed Virender Sehwag's claim that the former Pakistani speedster lavishes praise on the Indian team because "it...
Sify

