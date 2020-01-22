Global  

Hugo Lloris returns for Tottenham to start against Norwich despite Jose Mourinho ruling goalkeeper out until February

talkSPORT Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Hugo Lloris has made a dramatic return to the Tottenham starting XI just days after Jose Mourinho ruled him out until February. The Spurs captain has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious elbow injury against Brighton in October. More to follow…
 Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s 2-1 victory against Norwich was an extremely important win against tough opponents.

Ndombele, Lloris, Kane - Latest Spurs injury news and return dates ahead of Norwich clash

We take a look at the latest injury news for Tottenham Hotspur as Jose Mourinho's side prepare for the Premier League clash against Norwich City on Wednesday...
Football.london

Spurs team confirmed vs Norwich City: Hugo Lloris returns early to start, Tanganga on the bench

Spurs team confirmed vs Norwich City: Hugo Lloris returns early to start, Tanganga on the benchHere's the team Jose Mourinho has chosen to face Norwich in the Premier League clash
Football.london

