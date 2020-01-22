Global  

Mason Greenwood remains on the bench despite Marcus Rashford injury – Confirmed Manchester United team to face Burnley

talkSPORT Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood must be wondering what he has to do to get a start after being named on Manchester United’s bench to face Burnley. Many would’ve expected the 18-year-old to fill the void for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will be without Marcus Rashford for the foreseeable future due to a back injury. Greenwood has shown […]
News video: Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United

Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United 00:50

 Klopp says Liverpool fans can sing whatever they want, while Solskjaer reveals Rashford suffered a stress fracture in his back against Wolves.

