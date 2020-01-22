Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown will have a Colorado Rockies cap, not a Montreal Expos hat. Walker spoke with Hall officials after he was elected Tuesday in his 10th and final appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Walker made […] 👓 View full article

