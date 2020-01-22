Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown will have a Colorado Rockies cap, not a Montreal Expos hat. Walker spoke with Hall officials after he was elected Tuesday in his 10th and final appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Walker made […]
Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He's joined in this cycle's class by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker. They held a news conference to discuss the honor.