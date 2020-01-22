Barcelona survive major scare in Ibiza as 'Nightclub FC' goal sends fans wild Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Antoine Griezmann scored twice for Barcelona as they snatched a 2-1 win over UD Ibiza in a dramatic encounter in the Copa del Rey Antoine Griezmann scored twice for Barcelona as they snatched a 2-1 win over UD Ibiza in a dramatic encounter in the Copa del Rey 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources UD Ibiza fans chant 'where is Messi?' as Barcelona limp to win over minnows Lionel Messi was left in Barcelona as the Spanish champions traveled to face UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday night

Daily Star 2 days ago





