Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching 13-year-old boy; police investigating

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Philadelphia police are investigating allegations that Flyers mascot Gritty punched a 13-year-old boy in the back before a November 2019 game.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly
News video: Police Investigating Claim Flyers Mascot Gritty Physically Assaulted Teen Boy During Photo Shoot

Police Investigating Claim Flyers Mascot Gritty Physically Assaulted Teen Boy During Photo Shoot 02:28

 Kimberly Davis reports.

