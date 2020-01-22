Global  

'Don't deal with it.' Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker on how to handle trade talk

azcentral.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
With the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline looming, Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker addresses how he feels players should handle trade talk.
 
