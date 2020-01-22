Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester United's fossilised defence sums up the super club's deep malaise in defeat by Burnley

Independent Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones and Harry Maguire could only watch as Chris Wood sent Burnley on their way to a 2-0 victory of the sort that has become all too common at Old Trafford
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rio Ferdinand rips into 'embarrassing' Man Utd after Burnley defeat

Rio Ferdinand rips into 'embarrassing' Man Utd after Burnley defeatManchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has launched a scathing attack on the club after their 2-0 defeat to Burnley
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.