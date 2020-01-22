Global  

Olympian Lolo Jones admits being open about her sex life has hurt her in the dating world

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Olympian Lolo Jones admits being open about her sex life has hurt her in the dating worldHonesty might not have been the best policy for Lolo Jones.Appearing on actor and comedian Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls series, the 37-year-old Olympian revealed that being open about her intention to remain a virgin until marriage...
