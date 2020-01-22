Unionistas de Salamanca 1-3 Real Madrid: LaLiga giants edge through thriller after Romero fright

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Alvaro Romero scored one of the solo goals of the season against Real Madrid, and little Unionistas de Salamanca were in dreamland on the hour mark of this Copa del Rey culture clash. Madrid, thanks to Gareth Bale, a Juan Gongora own goal and Brahim Diaz’s late individual effort, eventually won 3-1 at the tiny Las Pistas […]



