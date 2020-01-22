Global  

Unionistas de Salamanca 1-3 Real Madrid: LaLiga giants edge through thriller after Romero fright

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Alvaro Romero scored one of the solo goals of the season against Real Madrid, and little Unionistas de Salamanca were in dreamland on the hour mark of this Copa del Rey culture clash. Madrid, thanks to Gareth Bale, a Juan Gongora own goal and Brahim Diaz’s late individual effort, eventually won 3-1 at the tiny Las Pistas […]

The post Unionistas de Salamanca 1-3 Real Madrid: LaLiga giants edge through thriller after Romero fright appeared first on Soccer News.
Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final [Video]Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to take on rival Atletico in final

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published


Unionistas 1-3 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale scores in Copa del Rey last-32 win

Gareth Bale scores his first Real Madrid goal since September to help his side beat third tier Unionistas and reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.
BBC Sport Also reported by •News24SoccerNews.comTeam TalkWorldNews

Zidane: Winning nine titles in nine finals is what Real Madrid´s about

Zinedine Zidane said winning nine trophies in nine finals is what Real Madrid are about after the Spanish giants reigned supreme in the Supercopa de Espana...
SoccerNews.com

