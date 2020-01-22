Global  

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, two Super Bowl titles.

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, two Super Bowl titles.
News video: Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Announces Retirement

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Announces Retirement 02:25

 After nearly two decades in the NFL and two Super Bowl wins, quarterback Eli Manning is retiring at 39 years old; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Eli Manning to announce retirement [Video]Eli Manning to announce retirement

One of the best to ever put on an Ole Miss football uniform, best known for knocking off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls, is calling it quits.

NFL notebook: Giants QB Manning set to retire

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
Reuters

'A giant among Giants' - tributes as Manning announces retirement

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who led his team to two Super Bowls, announces his retirement.
BBC News

