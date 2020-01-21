Global  

Pressure on Solskjaer as Man United fan anger intensifies

ESPN Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will always be a United legend and fan ire is more toward Ed Woodward and the Glazers, but Old Trafford is not a happy place.
News video: Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United

Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United 00:50

 Klopp says Liverpool fans can sing whatever they want, while Solskjaer reveals Rashford suffered a stress fracture in his back against Wolves.

Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview [Video]Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview

In in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match against Burnley, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to avoid three league defeats in four outings.

Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash [Video]Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV -

‘This isn’t good enough’: Solskjaer’s Man United loses again

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how badly he’s doing at Manchester United. However, the manager can’t seem to find any solutions. “When you’re...
Seattle Times

'This isn't good enough': Solskjaer's Man United loses againOle Gunnar Solskjaer knows how badly he's doing at Manchester United but he manager can't seem to find any solutions
FOX Sports

