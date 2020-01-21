Pressure on Solskjaer as Man United fan anger intensifies

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will always be a United legend and fan ire is more toward Ed Woodward and the Glazers, but Old Trafford is not a happy place.



Recent related videos from verified sources Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview In in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match against Burnley, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to avoid three league defeats in four outings. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published 1 day ago Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV - Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:29Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘This isn’t good enough’: Solskjaer’s Man United loses again LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how badly he’s doing at Manchester United. However, the manager can’t seem to find any solutions. “When you’re...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



'This isn't good enough': Solskjaer's Man United loses again Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how badly he's doing at Manchester United but he manager can't seem to find any solutions

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this