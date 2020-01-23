Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Raiders officially renamed Las Vegas Raiders during ceremony at Allegiant Stadium

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Raider Nation has a new capital: Sin City. The Raiders were officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders in an event held at Allegiant Stadium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: The Las Vegas Raiders are officially official

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially official 02:00

 The Raiders are officially the Las Vegas Raiders

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Raider surprise Las Vegas elementary school students [Video]Raider surprise Las Vegas elementary school students

They may not technically be the Las Vegas Raiders yet, but they certainly are making themselves at home. Raiders players went back to school to serve a special lunch to some very lucky students at..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

NFL Draft plan approved in Las Vegas [Video]NFL Draft plan approved in Las Vegas

NEWS: The Clark County Commission unanimously approve an NFL Draft plan with stipulations.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Conor McGregor targets super-fight with Manny Pacquiao in 60,000-seater Las Vegas stadium – but wants Khabib rematch and Tony Ferguson also

Conor McGregor is targeting an ambitious return to boxing against Manny Pacquiao in a brand new 60,000-seater stadium in Las Vegas. The Allegiant Stadium is due...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Delay in new NFL stadium roof in Las Vegas causes concern

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Installation of a translucent roof for the $2 billion football stadium being built in Las Vegas for the NFL’s Raiders is months behind...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.