Auston Matthews pulls out of all-star game with injury, replaced by Brady Tkachuk

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews won't participate in on-ice events at the NHL all-star game, the team announced on Wednesday. Matthews will be replaced by Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.



Recent related news from verified sources Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews to miss All-Star game with wrist injury The Toronto player will reportedly still be at the festivities, just not suited up

CBS Sports 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this