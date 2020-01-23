Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Auston Matthews pulls out of all-star game with injury, replaced by Brady Tkachuk

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews won't participate in on-ice events at the NHL all-star game, the team announced on Wednesday. Matthews will be replaced by Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews to miss All-Star game with wrist injury

The Toronto player will reportedly still be at the festivities, just not suited up
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.