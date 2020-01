Mumbai allows 24x7 shops, but bars to still shut at 1.30am Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The state cabinet has approved the 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy, allowing malls, multiplexes and shops in non-residential areas and inside gated mill compounds to remain open 24x7 from January 27 onwards. But no such relief has come for bars serving liquor, which will continue to close at 1.30am. 👓 View full article

