Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barcelona keeper Neto to have test on ankle sprain

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Barcelona goalkeeper Neto could spend time on the sideline after spraining his left ankle in Wednesday’s narrow Copa del Rey win over Ibiza. Neto suffered the injury when he collided with team-mate Clement Lenglet and an Ibiza player in the 50th minute of the 2-1 victory. The 30-year-old Brazilian was able to complete the match […]

The post Barcelona keeper Neto to have test on ankle sprain appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.