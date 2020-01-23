Barcelona keeper Neto to have test on ankle sprain

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto could spend time on the sideline after spraining his left ankle in Wednesday’s narrow Copa del Rey win over Ibiza. Neto suffered the injury when he collided with team-mate Clement Lenglet and an Ibiza player in the 50th minute of the 2-1 victory. The 30-year-old Brazilian was able to complete the match […]



