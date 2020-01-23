Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Roger Federer fired up for John Millman challenge

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Ruthless Swiss master Roger Federer Wednesday said he had "plenty left in the tank" as he kept intact his 20-year record of reaching at least the third round of the Australian Open after crushing Serb Filip Krajinovic. The six-time champion first played at Melbourne Park in 2000 and has gone on to make the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson 00:53

 Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches [Video]Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:03Published

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? [Video]Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Roger Federer says he did care about players' health

Roger Federer says he did what he could when poor air quality affected the health of players in Australian Open qualifying.
BBC Sport

Australian Open: Roger Federer eases through, angry Denis Shapovalov out

Roger Federer reaches the second round of the Australian Open with a comfortable straight-sets win over Steve Johnson.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.