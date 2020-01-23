Global  

Host cities for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 revealed

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 23 (ANI): The six cities that will welcome sports fans from around the globe to New Zealand for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 early next year have been confirmed.
News video: Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup 00:53

 The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do in the last two global showpieces.

Sport24.co.za | Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 to grace NZ Test grounds

2021 Women's Cricket World Cup final will be played at Christchurch's Hagley Oval underscoring the growth of the game over the past two decades.
News24

ICC announces 6 host cities in New Zealand for Women's Cricket World Cup 2021

The announcement of the venues for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 was made at Auckland’s Kohimarama Beach. The announcement ceremony was followed by a...
Zee News


Tweets about this

cricexec

cricexec .@ICC: Host cities for #ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 revealed https://t.co/4i3XDpL8Kt #CWC21 #NewZealand… https://t.co/EL6LAP4EN8 4 days ago

tortugadiaz

PAZ Cricket: Christchurch's Hagley Oval to host 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup final, as six host cities named 6 days ago

tortugadiaz

PAZ Table tennis: Table tennis attracts one million new social-media fans in 2019 Cricket: Christchurch's Hagley Oval t… https://t.co/Fk3VvVImSq 6 days ago

indiablooms

India Blooms Host cities for #ICC #Women’s #Cricket #WorldCup 2021 revealed https://t.co/qqAxyfMAsF 6 days ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar The six cities that will welcome fans from around the globe to New Zealand for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 (… https://t.co/0By9q77qTM 6 days ago

Ram7Keerthi

Keerthi Ram RT @M_Raj03: Super excited to be with these lovely cricketers in Auckland at the annoucement of six cities which will host the ICC women’s… 6 days ago

OSFO_oceania

OSFO RT @insidethegames: Christchurch's Hagley Oval to host 2021 Women's #Cricket World Cup final, as six host cities named https://t.co/bu2B9RF… 6 days ago

jordanoppert

Jordan Oppert RT @1NewsSportNZ: Christchurch to stage 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup final as host cities announced https://t.co/biroPnnD7g https://t.co/… 6 days ago

