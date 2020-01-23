Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tennis: Live updates - Australian Open, day four at Melbourne Park

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Live updates - Australian Open, day four at Melbourne ParkLive coverage of day four of the Australian Open Nick Kyrgios plays his second round match later tonight while big guns Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka are among those in action at Melbourne Park. Tennis world stunned...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park 01:16

 Defending champion Novak Djokovic hopes the worst of the Melbourne air pollution was behind them

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Experts are warning against a new threat for storm-battered cities: the funnel-web spider [Video]Experts are warning against a new threat for storm-battered cities: the funnel-web spider

Experts warn against new a threat for Australia: the funnel-web spider. The Australian Wildlife Park posted about what’s to come on their Facebook page. Due to recent weather conditions, the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:23Published

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rain clears and sun returns for Day 2 of Australian Open

Rain clears and sun returns for Day 2 of Australian OpenMostly sunny skies have returned to Melbourne Park for Day 2 of the Australian Open
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.caThe AgeSifySeattle Times

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Classic Nick: Magic, meltdowns and mocking Rafa... who he may play next week https://t.co/SF3mnCqxRP 43 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #AUSOpen | @RafaelNadal beats Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 to enter third round. Follow @AustralianOpen live… https://t.co/C2jdZht58E 1 hour ago

TodayHeadline42

#todayheadline Rafael Nadal vs Federico Delbonis LIVE updates: Top seed leads 6-3 7-6 at Australian Open | Tennis | Sport… https://t.co/iCGGqcrAm6 2 hours ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT LIVE: The most Kyrgios match ever - magic, meltdowns, mocking Rafa in Open thriller https://t.co/SF3mnCqxRP 2 hours ago

DoomacheaI

Doomacheal RT @FOXSportsAUS: That was the most Nick Kyrgios match ever. The #AusOpen's great entertainer got there in the end: https://t.co/yG3ZO4AbL… 2 hours ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the third round of the #AustralianOpen after an intense and at times turbulent match a… https://t.co/lnnfABznhH 3 hours ago

FOXSportsAUS

FOX SPORTS Australia That was the most Nick Kyrgios match ever. The #AusOpen's great entertainer got there in the end:… https://t.co/rZNc9EFYS6 3 hours ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Updates from the evening session on the fourth dayCaroline Wozniacki: 'It's crazy it's coming to an end'And email K… https://t.co/RQHtKHUFw9 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.