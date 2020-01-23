Global  

Pelicans' Williamson in starting lineup vs. Spurs

ESPN Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Nearly 14 weeks after knee surgery, heralded rookie forward Zion Williamson drew the start for the improving Pelicans on Wednesday as they played host to the Spurs.
Zion Williamson debut: Five things to watch for as Pelicans rookie plays in highly anticipated first NBA game

Williamson will suit up against the Spurs on Wednesday night with the Pelicans having won 10 of their last 14 games
CBS Sports


