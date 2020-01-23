Virat Kohli will break many records: Steve Smith

The T20 World Cup is just 10 months away and Australian batting superstar Steve Smith will like the home team to lift the trophy. Yet, Smith feels that one man stands between Australia and the trophy is Virat Kohli.

