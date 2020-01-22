Global  

'What he's done is truly amazing': Larry Walker Sr. in awe of son's Hall of Fame call

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Larry Walker's father says he is overwhelmed with emotion about his son being voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on his final try. "I don't know if this is ever going to sink in. Emotional time," he says.
News video: Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame 00:26

 Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame [Video]Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He's joined in this cycle's class by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies slugger Larry..

Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame [Video]Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame

The pride of Maple Ridge, B.C., received enough votes to enter Cooperstown in his final year of eligibility.

Recent related news from verified sources

Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame but falls one vote short of unanimous selection; Larry Walker also chosen

Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame but falls one vote short of unanimous selection; Larry Walker also chosen
'I'm on cloud 9': Larry Walker reflects on his election to Baseball Hall of Fame

Maple Ridge, B.C.'s Larry Walker addresses the media at 3 p.m. ET following his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame, just the second Canadian player so...
