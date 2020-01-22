'What he's done is truly amazing': Larry Walker Sr. in awe of son's Hall of Fame call

Alien X Xenumörph @OnurCengiz @DiscordianKitty @rhipratchett @terryandrob You lose a lot, no TV adaptation will ever truly capture al… https://t.co/P1YUXCUyyc 5 hours ago

bruh i just wanna say that the amount of respect i have for ari will always stay the same. shes truly amazing and what s… https://t.co/rl9OaHpg5E 5 hours ago

Blackmorevale GPs @GBMC73 @AddactionRedcar Well done George, that is a truly amazing set of pics. Well done on your recovery, what y… https://t.co/YKfS26H152 7 hours ago

David Burgess RT @_victoria_mb23: Something truly amazing happens when you yield to Truth. It's a peace that surpasses all understanding. A peace that… 7 hours ago

mary Kelly RT @DobbynElaine: @GeneKerrigan @rsbeaver The venom targeted at smaller parties in government who get blamed for things the bigger party ch… 7 hours ago

Nancy @Jim_Jordan Jim it's truly amazing to see that the Republicans have no defense for the wrongs that Trump has done a… https://t.co/h38LJI8fUa 7 hours ago

MLB SportMag Baseball>Sports>'What he's done is truly amazing:' Larry Walker Sr. in https://t.co/zTZ8xnZfCi #mlb https://t.co/cMsC3uZToy 9 hours ago