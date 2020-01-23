Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joe Gomez raves about ‘special’ Liverpool FC star

The Sport Review Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Joe Gomez has heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk for the influence he has been having on the Liverpool FC team in recent weeks. The Netherlands international has been in fine form for the Merseyside outfit so far this term and he scored the Reds’ opening goal in their 2-0 win over Manchester United last […]

The post Joe Gomez raves about ‘special’ Liverpool FC star appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Joe #Gomez raves about ‘special’ Liverpool FC star - The Sport Review #LFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/xg8UUQMHUV 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.