Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Joe Gomez has heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk for the influence he has been having on the Liverpool FC team in recent weeks. The Netherlands international has been in fine form for the Merseyside outfit so far this term and he scored the Reds’ opening goal in their 2-0 win over Manchester United last […]



The post Joe Gomez raves about ‘special’ Liverpool FC star appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

