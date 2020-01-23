Global  

No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers behind 28-point, 13-rebound game from Luka Garza

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers behind 28-point, 13-rebound game from Luka GarzaTrailing for much of the game, Iowa stormed back at home against Rutgers for a narrow 85-80 win. The Hawkeyes were led by superstar Luka Garza who scored 28 points and pulled down 13 boards.
Recent related news from verified sources

No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80

No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds as No. 19 Iowa held on in the closing seconds to beat No. 24 Rutgers 85-80
FOX Sports

Streaky Garza with 27, leads Iowa past Northwestern 75-62.

Streaky Garza with 27, leads Iowa past Northwestern 75-62.Luka Garza scored 27 points — all but one of them in two spurts — and Iowa beat Northwestern 75-62
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

